Jasmine Walker (Franklin): The Clarksville graduate is a sophomore on the women’s basketball team. The 6-0 forward recorded her first career double-double (12 points, 12 rebounds) in the Grizzlies’ 62-54 loss to Mt. St. Joseph in their regular-season finale Tuesday night. She was 3 for 9 from the field and 6 for 11 from the free throw line while blocking two shots in 15 minutes of action. Walker averaged 4.3 points and 3.5 rebounds a game during the regular season for Franklin (8-16, 5-11).

