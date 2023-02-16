Jasmine Walker (Franklin): The Clarksville graduate is a sophomore on the women’s basketball team. The 6-0 forward recorded her first career double-double (12 points, 12 rebounds) in the Grizzlies’ 62-54 loss to Mt. St. Joseph in their regular-season finale Tuesday night. She was 3 for 9 from the field and 6 for 11 from the free throw line while blocking two shots in 15 minutes of action. Walker averaged 4.3 points and 3.5 rebounds a game during the regular season for Franklin (8-16, 5-11).
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Jasmine Walker
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- New Albany boy acting in Super Bowl commercial
- Jeffersonville Police apprehend suspects in two separate crimes
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Kaelin's layin lifts Pioneers over 'Dogs
- LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Courtney Glotzbach
- More than 20-year sentence in Clark child solicitation case
- Derby Dinner to present 'Young Frankenstein'
- NAFCS board member criticizes counseling service's focus on DEI
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Warriors run away from Dragons in 2nd half
- NTSPY GIRLS' SOCCER: A Dragon, Pioneer & Highlander up for honor
- New Albany family goes Hollywood
Images
Videos
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.