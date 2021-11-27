Jasmine Walker (Franklin): The Clarksville graduate is a freshman on the women’s basketball team. On Tuesday night, the 6-0 forward had seven points and 11 rebounds off the bench in the Grizzlies’ last-second 62-59 victory over visiting Principia. She was 2 for 14 from the field and 3 of 6 from the free throw line while also recording one steal in 21 minutes of action. In three games, Walker is averaging 5.3 points and 8.3 rebounds for Franklin (2-2), which will next host Transylvania on Dec. 1.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Jasmine Walker
