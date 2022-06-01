JayWilliams head shot

Jay Williams (Marian): The Jeffersonville graduate recently completed his senior season on the men’s golf team. Last week Williams was named a first-team All-American by the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). Williams placed ninth in the NAIA National Championship in May. He had a dominant senior year, when in the lineup, in the fall portion of the season. After re-joining the team, following the completion of an internship in the spring, Williams helped Marian finish fourth in the 18-hole Ackerman-Allen Shootout, and guided the Knights to a second-place finish in the Crossroads League Championship. Williams won two events in the fall season, and won the Ackerman-Allen Shootout in his return to the lineup. In the spring he became Marian’s first individual medalist in the Crossroads Championship in a decade. That earned him an automatic bid to the NAIA Championship. He ended his career with a strong showing, shooting a 2-under-par in the the championship to finish ninth nationally. Williams is Marian’s first NAIA All-American since Trey Pfund earned that honor in the 2012-13 season.

