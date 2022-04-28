JayWilliams senior year

Jay Williams

Jay Williams (Marian): The Jeffersonville graduate is a senior on the men’s golf team. On Tuesday, Williams wrapped up medalist honors at the 2022 Crossroads League Championship. He finished with a three-round total of 6-under-par 210 (69-71-70) at Chariot Run Golf Course. Williams entered the final hole of the tournament with a two-stroke lead and hit the green with a three-putt opportunity for the win. Instead, he drained a birdie putt for a two-shot victory. Williams, who finished the three rounds with one eagle, 12 birdies and 33 pars, became the program’s first Crossroads medalist in 10 years (since Trey Pfund won his second straight title in 2012). Led by Williams, the Knights finished second in the team competition with a collective 878 (16 shots behind victorious Taylor). Marian now awaits to hear from the NAIA about a berth in its national championships. The field will be announced May 5.

