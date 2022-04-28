Jay Williams (Marian): The Jeffersonville graduate is a senior on the men’s golf team. On Tuesday, Williams wrapped up medalist honors at the 2022 Crossroads League Championship. He finished with a three-round total of 6-under-par 210 (69-71-70) at Chariot Run Golf Course. Williams entered the final hole of the tournament with a two-stroke lead and hit the green with a three-putt opportunity for the win. Instead, he drained a birdie putt for a two-shot victory. Williams, who finished the three rounds with one eagle, 12 birdies and 33 pars, became the program’s first Crossroads medalist in 10 years (since Trey Pfund won his second straight title in 2012). Led by Williams, the Knights finished second in the team competition with a collective 878 (16 shots behind victorious Taylor). Marian now awaits to hear from the NAIA about a berth in its national championships. The field will be announced May 5.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Jay Williams
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Groups partnering to move former farmhouse in Floyd County
- Rockey's Clarksville Seafood opens on Eastern Boulevard
- Two arrested following police pursuit in New Albany
- New Blooms Nursery combines sustainable practices with affordable prices
- Jeffersonville police conducting death investigation
- Crawford County judge drops re-election bid
- New Albany double homicide suspect to be held without bond
- Police searching for suspect in New Albany gas station robbery
- Silver Creek to move forward with facilities projects
- Toast on Market to reopen in downtown New Albany
Images
Videos
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.