Jay Williams (Marian): The Jeffersonville graduate is a junior on the men’s golf team. On Tuesday, Williams helped the Knights to the team title at the Garn Championship, which was played at Keene Trace Golf Club in Nicholasville, Ky. He finished second overall, shooting a 6-over-par 150 (75-75) in the two-round tourney.

