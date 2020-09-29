Jay Williams head shot

Jay Williams

Jay Williams (Marian): The Jeffersonville graduate is a junior on the men’s golf team. He was the individual champion, and helped the Knights to the team title, in the Spring Arbor Bill Bockwitz Golf Classic, which wrapped up Tuesday. Williams, who was tied for 28th after the opening round, rallied back from three strokes down with four holes to play in the final round to earn medalist honors. He birdied No. 15, then made pars on 16 and 17 before draining a dramatic birdie putt on No. 18 to win by one shot. He finished with a three-round total of 2-under-par 214.

