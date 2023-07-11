Jaydon Cirincione (Toledo): The Floyd Central graduate recently completed her freshman year on the track & field team after redshirting in cross county. Cirincione, who only competed during the indoor season, earned second-team All-Mid-American Conference honors after finishing runner-up in the distance medley relay and eighth in the 3,000 at the 2023 Indoor MAC Championships. She also took 30th, in a personal-best 4 minutes, 53.20 seconds, at the 2023 John Thomas Terrier Classic. Off the track, she earned dean’s list honors.

