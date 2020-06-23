Jayla Callens (Franklin): The Jeffersonville graduate, a senior on the women’s track & field team, competed in several indoor meets for the Grizzlies before her season was ended due to COVID-19. Callens, who majored in exercise science, finished her career ranked in the program’s Top 10 in the indoor 600-meter run and the outdoor 800 as well as the outdoor 1,600 relay.
“I would like to thank my family for supporting me throughout my seasons here,” Callens said in a senior spotlight on the Franklin athletics website. “No matter how far away our meets were, they always found time to make it to at least a couple of meets. Secondly, I want to thank Coach [Demetrius] Bailey and Coach [Brandon] Dworak for being there for me and helping me grow as an individual. Lastly, I want to thank my teammates for pushing me to do better each and everyday. Thank you guys for an amazing four years!”
