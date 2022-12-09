Jaylen Fairman head shot rd fr

The Jeffersonville graduate is a redshirt freshman on the men’s basketball team. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound guard is coming off two of the best games of his young career. Sunday, he tallied 10 points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals off the bench in the Knights’ 110-38 win over Alice Lloyd College (Ky.) at Freedom Hall. He was 4 for 10 from the field, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range, while committing two turnovers in 26 minutes of action. Two nights later, he came off the bench to score a career-high 16 points in Bellarmine’s 86-45 victory over visiting Wabash at Freedom Hall. He was 6 for 10 from the field, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range, and 2 for 2 from the free throw line while also recording two assists, two steals, one rebound and one blocked shot while committing one foul in 20 minutes. The Knights (4-6) next host Murray State at 4 p.m. Saturday at Freedom Hall.

