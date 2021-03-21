Jaylynn Brown head shot

Jaylynn Brown

Jaylynn Brown (UNC Greensboro): The Jeffersonville graduate is a 5-8 junior guard on the women’s basketball team. During her recently-completed season, Brown averaged 4.8 points per game for the Spartans. She came on strong toward the end of the season, scoring in double figures in her final three games. Brown tallied a season-high 22 points in 29 minutes in Greensboro’s 58-50 win at Chattanooga on Feb. 21.

