Jaylynn Brown (UNC Greensboro): The Jeffersonville graduate is a 5-8 junior guard on the women’s basketball team. During her recently-completed season, Brown averaged 4.8 points per game for the Spartans. She came on strong toward the end of the season, scoring in double figures in her final three games. Brown tallied a season-high 22 points in 29 minutes in Greensboro’s 58-50 win at Chattanooga on Feb. 21.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Jaylynn Brown
-
-
- 1 min to read
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
A look at those lost in January, 2021
Online Poll
Do you support the Vatican's decision not to bless same-sex unions?
In response to a query asking if Catholic clergy have the authority to bless gay unions, the Vatican issued a statement declaring it won't bless same-sex unions because God "cannot bless sin." The Vatican, however, reaffirmed the welcoming and blessing of gay people.
You voted:
WAVE 3 News Weather
WCSI
Most Popular
Articles
- Big 4 Escape and Smash opens this weekend in Jeffersonville
- Nurse under investigation in COVID-19 patient's death in Clarksville nursing home
- Distillery 64 prepares to open in New Albany
- MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Jeffersonville native named Penn State head coach
- New Albany officer leaves lasting legacy in department, community
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Schoen hopes to follow his father's lead
- Father Mike ministers to patients at Baptist Health Floyd
- Borden, Henryville high school graduation rates above state average in 2020
- New Albany council to consider opposition to school voucher bill
- Jeffersonville man charged with sexual assault against adult, child
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.