Jaylynn Brown (Queens University of Charlotte): The Jeffersonville graduate is a senior on the women’s basketball team. The 5-foot-9 guard, who transferred from UNC Greensboro, has seen action in each of the Royals’ first four games of the season. She’s averaging 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 20.5 in those contests. In her last outing, she tallied six points, three rebounds, one assist and one blocked shot in Queens’ 68-57 home loss to UNC Asheville last Friday night. She was 3 for 9 from the field, including 0 of 4 from 3-point range, in the game. The Royals (2-2), who are members of the ASUN Conference, will next host Toccoa Falls College at 2 p.m. Saturday.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Jaylynn Brown
