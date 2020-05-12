Jensen Striegel head shot

Jensen Striegel (Murray State): The Floyd Central graduate, an outfielder on the softball team, hit .220 with a triple while scoring 11 runs and starting all 22 games for the Racers. She also walked eight times and went 5-for-6 on stolen base attempts. Striegel will have two seasons of eligibility remaining after receiving her B.A. in psychology.

