Jensen Striegel (Murray State): The Floyd Central graduate is a senior outfielder on the softball team. Last weekend, Striegel moved into fourth-place on the Racers’ all-time stolen bases list with 40 thefts. So far this season, she is batting a team-best .278 with a double and four RBIs while scoring 14 runs in starting all 30 games. She is 12 for 15 in stolen-base attempts for Murray State (14-16, 11-3 in OVC), which visits Jacksonville State at 1 p.m. Friday afternoon in the first contest of a three-game series.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Jensen Striegel
