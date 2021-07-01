Joel Archer head shot

Joel Archer

Joel Archer (Oakland City): The Floyd Central graduate, and John A. Logan College transfer, recently completed his freshman year on the baseball team. Archer saw action in 33 games, starting 29, for the Mighty Oaks. He tallied 24 hits, including two doubles and a team-best seven home runs, while driving in 20 runs and scoring 18. He finished the season with a .245 batting average, a .480 slugging percentage and a .825 OPS.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you