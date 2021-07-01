Joel Archer (Oakland City): The Floyd Central graduate, and John A. Logan College transfer, recently completed his freshman year on the baseball team. Archer saw action in 33 games, starting 29, for the Mighty Oaks. He tallied 24 hits, including two doubles and a team-best seven home runs, while driving in 20 runs and scoring 18. He finished the season with a .245 batting average, a .480 slugging percentage and a .825 OPS.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Joel Archer
Online Poll
Do you favor compensating student athletes for their work?
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in favor of student athletes receiving education-related compensation for their talents, from which the NCAA garners billions of dollars through TV contracts, ticket sales, merchandising and more. While education payments could include laptops and paid internships, the ruling prompted the NCAA to begin work on measures to pay students when their name, image and likeness (NIL) are used.
You voted:
