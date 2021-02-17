Jon Fonda head shot

Jon Fonda

Jon Fonda (Indiana Tech): The Floyd Central graduate is a freshman middle blocker/opposite side hitter on the men’s volleyball team. Through the Warriors’ first eight matches, Fonda had compiled 22.5 points, 15 kills, six solo blocks, three block assists and one dig in 10 sets. In Tech’s 3-2 win at Mount Vernon (Ohio) Nazarene on Feb. 2, Fonda tallied 11 kills, a .667 hitting percentage, two solo blocks and two block assists. The Warriors (7-1, 3-0), who visited Cornerstone University on Tuesday night, visit Siena Heights on Friday in a Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference match.

