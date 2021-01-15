Jonathan Kervin (Indiana): The Floyd Central graduate is a freshman on the wrestling team. He made his first career start in the Hoosiers’ season-opener against Illinois on Sunday at Wilkinson Hall. Johnny Mologousis defeated Kervin 10-0 by major decision. IU visits Michigan on Sunday afternoon.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Jonathan Kervin
