Jordan Balz head shot

Jordan Balz

Jordan Balz (Lindsey Wilson): The Silver Creek graduate is a freshman outfielder on the softball team. On Tuesday, Balz was named to the Mid-South Conference’s All-Academic team. On the field, she has started three games for the Blue Raiders, who ended the regular season with a 37-7 record and ranked No. 5 nationally in the NAIA Softball Coaches’ Top 25.

