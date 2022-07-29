Jordan Pohl head shot

Jordan Pohl

Jordan Pohl (Marian): The Jeffersonville graduate recently completed his sophomore season on the Bellarmine University men’s track & field team. During this past indoor season Pohl, who competed in sprints and jumps, finished 13th in the long jump and 15th in the 400 at the ASUN Championship. Then, he finished fifth in the 400 relay, eighth in the high jump and long jump and 16th in the 100 at the ASUN Outdoor Championship. Pohl is going to transfer to Marian University for his junior season.

