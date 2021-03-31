Joseph Burke head shot

Joseph Burke

Joseph Burke (Kentucky Wesleyan): The Jeffersonville graduate is a fifth-year first baseman on the baseball team. Last Friday, Burke had a huge performance in the Panthers' 22-0 victory over visiting Ohio Valley. He went 3-for-4 with a double, a grand slam and seven RBIs while scoring twice. Through 10 games, Burke is batting .343 with three doubles, three home runs and 14 RBIs for KWC (7-3, 4-0), which visits Ohio Dominican for a doubleheader Wednesday. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you