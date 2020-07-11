Joseph Burke head shot

Joseph Burke (Kentucky Wesleyan College): The Jeffersonville graduate, a senior at Kentucky Wesleyan College, is off to a blistering start for the DeLand Suns of Florida Collegiate Summer Baseball League. Through Thursday’s games, Burke was leading the FCSBL with an astounding .737 batting average. In 19 at-bats he had 14 hits, including a double and a home run, while driving in seven and scoring six runs.

