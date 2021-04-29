Josh Jefferson head shot

Josh Jefferson

Josh Jefferson (Middle Tennessee): The New Albany graduate announced recently that he is transferring to Middle Tennessee. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged averaged 14.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 27.1 minutes per game while starting nine of 21 contests at Green Bay. He also hit 48 3-pointers, which ranked second on the team, and shot 76.3 percent from the free throw line for the Phoenix. Jefferson also previously played at Illinois State before heading to Green Bay. 

