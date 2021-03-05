Josh Jefferson head shot

Josh Jefferson

Josh Jefferson (Green Bay): The New Albany graduate is a 6-2 redshirt senior guard on the men’s basketball team. For the second straight year he will enter the NCAA’s transfer portal. Jefferson averaged 14.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 27.1 minutes per game while starting nine of 21 contests. He also hit 48 3-pointers, which ranked second on the team, and shot 76.3 percent from the free throw line for the Phoenix (8-17). Jefferson entered the transfer portal last year when the school was seeking a new coach. He decided to stay in Green Bay when Will Ryan took over the program. Jefferson will have one season of eligibility remaining after the NCAA granted athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

