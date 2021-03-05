Josh Jefferson (Green Bay): The New Albany graduate is a 6-2 redshirt senior guard on the men’s basketball team. For the second straight year he will enter the NCAA’s transfer portal. Jefferson averaged 14.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 27.1 minutes per game while starting nine of 21 contests. He also hit 48 3-pointers, which ranked second on the team, and shot 76.3 percent from the free throw line for the Phoenix (8-17). Jefferson entered the transfer portal last year when the school was seeking a new coach. He decided to stay in Green Bay when Will Ryan took over the program. Jefferson will have one season of eligibility remaining after the NCAA granted athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Josh Jefferson
-
-
- 1 min to read
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
A look at those lost in January, 2021
Celebration of Life service, 11 a.m. Wednesday March 10, 2021, Market Street Chapel, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, 1119 E. Market Street. Visitation, 3 - 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Ronald Doersam, beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, left this earth July 24, 2020 to be with his wife, Betty, and his daughter, Brenda Kelsch. He is survived by his daughter, Debra Scott; son-in-law, Mark Kelsch; sister, Jackie (Marv) Weber; as well as five grandchildren…
Jeffrey Taylor, 59, of Jeffersonville, Indiana passed away on February 26, 2021. He loved fishing and spending time outdoors. Jeffrey is survived by his mother, Judy Fouts; father, Harold Taylor; uncle, Floyd Gadden; brother, Brian Kees; as well as a host of other friends and family. He is p…
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Silver Creek drama coach loses teaching license
- Silver Creek girls claim first state title
- Man charged with pushing mother over balcony to her death
- 'The People's Attorney' Beardsley remembered for sharp style, soft heart
- Residents of New Albany neighborhood ask city to prioritize drainage problems
- Indiana opens COVID-19 shots to ages 55+, slates mass vaccination clinics
- UPDATE: No injuries in Floyd County fire
- Star Cleaners to close in downtown New Albany after 96 years
- Woman pleads guilty in fatal DUI in Floyd County
- BBQ MY WAY: An update on the pellet grill smoker journey
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.