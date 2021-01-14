Josh Jefferson (Green Bay): The New Albany graduate is a 6-2 redshirt senior guard on the men’s basketball team. Jefferson scored a season-high 25 points in last Friday’s 84-81 overtime win over visiting Oakland. He was 8 for 10 from the field, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the free throw line. He also registered five assists, two steals and two rebounds in 34 minutes for the Phoenix. The next day he had 19 points, three rebounds and two assists in Green Bay’s 87-78 victory over the Golden Grizzlies again. For the season, Jefferson is averaging 15.7 points, three rebounds and 2.7 assists per game for the Phoenix, who play a pair of games at Detroit Mercy this weekend, beginning Friday evening.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Josh Jefferson
