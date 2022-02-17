Josh Jefferson_head shot

Josh Jefferson

Josh Jefferson (Middle Tennessee): The New Albany alum is a graduate student on the men’s basketball team. On Monday, Jefferson was named the Conference USA Player of the Week after averaging 19.7 points while shooting 54.3 percent from the field and 92.3 percent from the free throw line and leading the Blue Raiders to a trio of victories last week. Sunday, he had 30 points, five rebounds and one assist in Middle Tennessee’s 78-63 victory over visiting Charlotte. He was 9 for 13 from the field, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and 8 for 9 from the free throw line in only 25 minutes of action. So far this season, Jefferson is averaging a team-best 14.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 44.6 percent from the field, 38.1 percent from 3-point range and 91.4 percent from the free throw line. Jefferson and Middle Tennessee (17-7, 8-3) are scheduled to visit Florida International at 6 p.m. Thursday night.

