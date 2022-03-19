Julien Hunter head shot

Julien Hunter

Julien Hunter (IU Kokomo): The New Albany graduate is a sophomore on the men’s basketball team. The 6-4 forward had four points, three rebounds and one blocked shot in the Cougars’ 75-65 loss to Concordia (Neb.) in a Round of 16 game in the NAIA Men’s Basketball National Championship on Friday night at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo. Hunter was 1 for 1 from the field and 2 for 4 from the free throw line while committing a pair of fouls in 12 minutes of action. IUK ends its season with a 31-4 record.

Tags

Trending Video