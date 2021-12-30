Julien Hunter head shot

Julien Hunter

Julien Hunter (IU Kokomo): The New Albany graduate is a sophomore on the men’s basketball team. The 6-4 forward is averaging 5.1 points and 2.6 rebounds while starting one of 17 games for the Cougars. Hunter has scored in double digits three times thus far. He’s shooting 56.4 percent from the field and 69 percent from the free throw line. IU Kokomo (14-3) is scheduled to host Goshen College at 7 p.m. Wednesday night.

