Julien Hunter (IU Kokomo): The New Albany graduate is a junior on the men’s basketball team. The 6-foot-4 forward was named the River States Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday. Hunter averaged 23 points and 7.5 rebounds, while shooting 75 percent from the field (18 for 24), over two games last week. Last Tuesday, he tallied 17 points, 11 rebounds, one assist and one blocked shot off the bench in the Cougars’ 100-62 home win over Oakland City. He was 6 for 8 from the field and 5 for 7 from the free throw line while committing three turnovers in 27 minutes of action. Then Saturday, he put up 29 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal in a starting role. He went 12 for 16 from the field and 5 of 8 from the free throw line while also committing three fouls and one turnover in 37 minutes of action. So far this season, Hunter is averaging 8.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 18.3 minutes per game while shooting 62.7 percent from the field. Hunter and the Cougars (9-3, 5-0) visit IU Northwest at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Julien Hunter
