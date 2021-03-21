Julien Hunter (IU Kokomo): The New Albany graduate is a 6-4 freshman forward on the men’s basketball. In his recently-completed season, Hunter averaged 6.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 16.1 minutes while starting one of nine games for the Cougars. He shot 53.7 percent from the field and 73.3 percent from the free throw line for IUK (7-2), which lost 79-66 to WVU Tech in the River States Conference Tournament quarterfinals Feb. 24.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Julien Hunter
-
-
- 1 min to read
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
A look at those lost in January, 2021
Online Poll
Do you support the Vatican's decision not to bless same-sex unions?
In response to a query asking if Catholic clergy have the authority to bless gay unions, the Vatican issued a statement declaring it won't bless same-sex unions because God "cannot bless sin." The Vatican, however, reaffirmed the welcoming and blessing of gay people.
You voted:
WAVE 3 News Weather
WCSI
Most Popular
Articles
- Big 4 Escape and Smash opens this weekend in Jeffersonville
- Nurse under investigation in COVID-19 patient's death in Clarksville nursing home
- Distillery 64 prepares to open in New Albany
- MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Jeffersonville native named Penn State head coach
- New Albany officer leaves lasting legacy in department, community
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Schoen hopes to follow his father's lead
- Father Mike ministers to patients at Baptist Health Floyd
- Borden, Henryville high school graduation rates above state average in 2020
- New Albany council to consider opposition to school voucher bill
- Jeffersonville man charged with sexual assault against adult, child
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.