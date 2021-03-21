Julien Hunter head shot

Julien Hunter

Julien Hunter (IU Kokomo): The New Albany graduate is a 6-4 freshman forward on the men’s basketball. In his recently-completed season, Hunter averaged 6.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 16.1 minutes while starting one of nine games for the Cougars. He shot 53.7 percent from the field and 73.3 percent from the free throw line for IUK (7-2), which lost 79-66 to WVU Tech in the River States Conference Tournament quarterfinals Feb. 24.

