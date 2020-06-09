Julien Magallanes (Louisville): The Borden graduate, a senior distance runner on the men’s track & field team, did not compete in any indoor meets for the Cardinals during the abbreviated season.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Julien Magallanes
- By JOSH COOK
-
-
- 1 min to read
Josh Cook
Sports Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Celebration of Life for William Yundt will be private, Friday. Public visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oak Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes.
Online Poll
Do you believe President Trump should invoke the Insurrection Act of 1807?
President Donald Trump has threatened to use military force nationwide if governors fail to deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers to quash racial injustice-police brutality protests, many of which have turned violent. He is assuming such authority based on the Insurrection Act of 1807, but it is unclear if he has the constitutional authority without governors asking for such military intervention.
You voted:
WAVE 3 News Weather
WCSI
Most Popular
Articles
- Clark County primary election results 2020
- Incumbents prevail in Southern Indiana primaries
- Peaceful solidarity walk planned for Sunday in Clarksville
- Harvest Homecoming cancelled over COVID-19 concerns
- Fatal ISP-involved shooting in Jeffersonville still under investigation
- Save A Lot closing New Albany location June 20
- LIVE BLOG: 2020 Southern Indiana Primary Election
- Plane crash kills Fern Creek High band teacher
- Jeffersonville Chief: Weekend protest handled well by demonstrators, police
- Former Charlestown football standout killed in wreck
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.