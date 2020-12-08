Juston Betz head shot

Juston Betz (Bellarmine): The Providence graduate is a 6-3 redshirt junior guard on the men’s basketball team. He started the Knights’ first two games of the season this past weekend. First, he scored three points in the team’s season-opener, as well as its NCAA Division I debut, Friday night at No. 4 Duke. He went 1 for 3 from the field, including 1 of 2 from 3-point range, while also compiling four rebounds, two steals and one assist in 30 minutes. Sunday, Betz tallied six points, three assists and a rebound in BU’s 84-63 win — its first at the D-I level — at Howard. He was 2 for 3 from 3-point range while playing 36 of 40 minutes. The Knights (1-1) next host Chattanooga at 7 p.m. Wednesday night at Freedom Hall.

