Juston Betz (Bellarmine): The Providence graduate is a graduate student on the men’s basketball team. The 6-foot-3 guard finished with five points, a team-high six rebounds, one assist and one steal in the Knights’ 67-66 win at Louisville in their season-opener last Wednesday night. He was 2 for 6 from the field, including 1 of 3 from 3-point range, in 38 minutes of action. Three nights later, Betz had six points, four rebounds and one assist in Bellarmine’s 62-55 loss at Morehead State. He was 2-for-8 from the field, including 1 of 3 from 3-point range, and 1 for 2 from the free throw line while committing five fouls and one turnover in 36 minutes. Then Monday night, Betz had seven points, four rebounds, four assists and one steal in Bellarmine’s 86-46 win — which gave BU coach Scott Davenport his 400th career victory — over Campbellsville-Harrodsburg (Ky.) at Knights Hall. He was 2 for 3 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the free throw line while committing three fouls and two turnovers in 17 minutes. Bellarmine (2-1) will visit Clemson at 7 p.m. Friday night before visiting No. 7 Duke at 8:30 p.m. next Monday night.

Tags

Trending Video