Juston Betz head shot

Juston Betz

Juston Betz (Bellarmine): The Providence graduate is a junior guard on the men’s basketball team. Betz was named to the ASUN’s All-Academic Team last week. The accounting and finance major carries a 3.97 grade-point average. This season Betz has appeared in all 20 games, starting four, for the Knights. He’s averaged 4.3 points, three rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.4 steals and 25.8 minutes per game while shooting 52.3 percent from the field, including 41.2 percent from 3-point range.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you