Juston Betz (Bellarmine): The Providence graduate is a redshirt senior on the men’s basketball team. Tuesday night the 6-foot-3 guard recorded his first career double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds) in the Knights’ 68-60 victory over visiting North Alabama. He was 3-for-6 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, and 8 for 10 from the free throw line. Betz also had a pair of steals while playing the full 40 minutes for BU, which won its fourth straight game. So far this season, he’s averaging 6.6 points, a team-best 6.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 33 minutes per game while shooting 57 percent from the field and 71.4 percent from the foul line. Bellarmine (10-8, 4-0) is scheduled to host Jacksonville State at 7 p.m. Saturday night in another Atlantic Sun game.

