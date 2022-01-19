Juston Betz (Bellarmine): The Providence graduate is a redshirt senior on the men’s basketball team. Tuesday night the 6-foot-3 guard recorded his first career double-double (14 points, 10 rebounds) in the Knights’ 68-60 victory over visiting North Alabama. He was 3-for-6 from the field, including 0 of 1 from 3-point range, and 8 for 10 from the free throw line. Betz also had a pair of steals while playing the full 40 minutes for BU, which won its fourth straight game. So far this season, he’s averaging 6.6 points, a team-best 6.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 33 minutes per game while shooting 57 percent from the field and 71.4 percent from the foul line. Bellarmine (10-8, 4-0) is scheduled to host Jacksonville State at 7 p.m. Saturday night in another Atlantic Sun game.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Juston Betz
To kick of Clark County C.A.R.E.S. Drug Facts Week, a panel of local experts discuss the state of the drug epidemic in Clark County. And we have a discussion with one of the winners of the 2021 "Twenty Under Forty" finalists for the Southern Indiana Business Magazine's contest.
Last month, Scott Martin announced that he was stepping down from his post as executive director of River Heritage Conservancy. His position is being filled by Susan Rademacher, former president of the Louisville Olmstead Parks Conservancy.
Visitation for Beth (Brooks) Crofford, 12 noon - 2 p.m. Tuesday, January 25, Newcomer Funeral Home, New Albany, with service at 2 p.m. Burial will follow at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park.
