Juston Betz 5th year head shot

Juston Betz

Juston Betz (Bellarmine): The Providence graduate is a redshirt senior on the men’s basketball team. The 6-foot-3 guard is averaging 6.1 points and a team-best 6.4 rebounds while starting 12 of the Knights’ first 14 games. He’s coming off a season-best 11-rebound performance in Bellarmine’s 71-57 loss to Loyola Marymount on Dec. 21. It was his second double-digit rebound game in less than a week. So far this season, Betz is shooting 56.9 percent from the field, including 29.4 percent from 3-point range, and 63.6 percent from the free throw line. The Knights were scheduled to visit Bradley on Wednesday, but that game was canceled due to COVID issues in the Braves’ program. Bellarmine (6-8) will open Atlantic Sun play Jan. 4 at Jacksonville State.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you