Kameron Case (Franklin): The Jeffersonville graduate is a sophomore on the men’s swim team. Recently Case helped the Grizzlies to a runner-up finish in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships. Individually, he took eighth in the 500-yard freestyle (4 minutes, 51.72 seconds) and 200 free (1:47.14). He was also a member of Franklin’s runner-up 800 freestyle relay team.

