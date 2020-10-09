Karli Ware head shot

Karli Ware

Karli Ware (Taylor): The Silver Creek graduate is a sophomore outside hitter on the volleyball team. She recorded seven digs and two service aces in the Trojans’ 3-1 win over St. Francis last Saturday. Through 10 matches, Ware has 10 digs, eight aces and 84 digs.

