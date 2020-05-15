Kate Gertin (Oakland City): The Borden graduate, a senior outfielder/catcher on the softball team, appeared in five games, starting two for the Mighty Oaks. She scored two runs and went 2-for-2 in stealing bases.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Kate Gertin, Oakland City
- By JOSH COOK
Josh Cook
Sports Reporter
