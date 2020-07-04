Katie Rhodes (Southern Indiana): The Charlestown graduate, a sophomore on the women’s track & field team, ran four indoor meets for the Screaming Eagles, competing in the mile and the 3,000-meter runs. She finished 10th in the mile at the Greyhound Invitational.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Katie Rhodes
- By JOSH COOK
-
-
1 min to read
Josh Cook
Sports Reporter
