Katie Weimer (IU Southeast): The Floyd Central graduate is a sophomore on the women’s tennis team. Weimer won both of her matches during the Grenadiers’ 7-0 sweep of visiting Hanover on Sunday in their first match of the fall season. She won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 4 singles while she and Anna Littlefield teamed up for a 6-3 triumph at No. 2 doubles.

