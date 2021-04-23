Katie Weimer head shot

Katie Weimer

Katie Weimer (IU Southeast): The Floyd Central graduate is a freshman on the women’s tennis team. Weimer has played singles and doubles this season for the Grenadiers (9-7, 6-2). At 8:30 a.m. Friday morning, fourth-seeded IUS will face fifth-seeded Midway (Ky.) in the quarterfinals of the RSC Tournament in Nicholasville, Ky. If IUS wins, it will face No. 1 seed IU East at 1 p.m. in the semifinals. The championship is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

