Katie Yankey (Indiana State): The Floyd Central graduate is a sophomore midfielder on the women’s soccer team. Through the Sycamores’ first six matches, all of which she’s started, Yankey has one goal, one assist and three points. She scored her goal in the season-opener against Eastern Illinois on Aug. 19 and had her assist in the second match against Northern Illinois on Aug. 22. The Sycamores (2-3-1) next visit Toledo at 7 p.m. Friday.

