Katie Yankey (Indiana State): The Floyd Central graduate is heading into her senior season on the women’s soccer team. The midfielder tallied one goal and two points while starting four of 15 matches and logging 759 minutes for the Sycamores last season. She had 12 shots, including four on-goal. Unfortunately, Yankey suffered an ACL injury during practice in April and will likely miss this season. Indiana State will host Bellarmine in at exhibition match at 1 p.m. Sunday before visiting Louisville for its season-opener at 7:30 p.m. next Thursday.

