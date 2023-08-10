Katie Yankey (Indiana State): The Floyd Central graduate is heading into her senior season on the women’s soccer team. The midfielder tallied one goal and two points while starting four of 15 matches and logging 759 minutes for the Sycamores last season. She had 12 shots, including four on-goal. Unfortunately, Yankey suffered an ACL injury during practice in April and will likely miss this season. Indiana State will host Bellarmine in at exhibition match at 1 p.m. Sunday before visiting Louisville for its season-opener at 7:30 p.m. next Thursday.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Katie Yankey
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Plans revealed for Clarksville Roosters to rebuild
- Tyson Foods to close Corydon plant
- POLICE: Wife shoots, kills Salem man who was attacking her husband
- Developer seeks rezoning for development on Tunnel Hill Road
- GOLF: Henryville man shoots his age
- Arni's moving Floyds Knobs location
- THANK A FARMER: As Greenville farmer retires, a new future emerges
- Lower deck of Sherman Minton reopens
- BOYS' CROSS COUNTRY: 15 to watch this season
- LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETE UPDATE: Emily Schottelkotte
Images
Videos
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.