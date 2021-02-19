Keith Asplund head shot

Keith Asplund

Keith Asplund (Hanover): The Jeffersonville graduate is a junior on the men’s tennis team. Asplund was named the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Tennis Athlete of the Week on Wednesday. He opened the 2021 season by going 3-0 (2-0 in singles, 1-0 in doubles) in the HCAC Invitational. Asplund won his singles matches by scores of 6-2, 0-6, 1-0 (10-8) and 6-3, 6-4 and his doubles match 8-0. Hanover visits Wabash College next Sunday.

