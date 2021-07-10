Keith Asplund head shot

Keith Asplund

Keith Asplund (Hanover): The Jeffersonville graduate recently completed his junior season on the men’s tennis team. This past season, Asplund went 8-2 in singles and 7-4 in doubles for the Panthers. After the season he was named to the All-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference squad, was one of 13 Hanover athletes to receive the HCAC All-Sportsmanship Award and also was one of 23 Hanover student-athletes to earn HCAC All-Academic accolades.

