Kelsy Taylor (Butler): The New Albany alumna is a graduate student on the women’s basketball team. The 6-foot-2 forward tallied 10 points, eight rebounds, two steals and one assist off the bench in the Bulldogs’ season-opening victory over visiting Chicago State last Wednesday. She was 5 for 6 from the field, but 0 for 4 from the free throw line, while also committing two fouls and two turnovers in 20 minutes of action. On Sunday, Taylor had 11 points and six rebounds off the bench in Butlers’ 67-61 home loss to IUPUI. She was 5 for 7 from the field and 1 for 2 from the free throw line while committing four fouls and three turnovers in 15 minutes of action. Taylor and the Bulldogs (1-1) will visit Ball State at 6:30 p.m. tonight.

