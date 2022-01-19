Kelsy Taylor head shot senior year

Kelsy Taylor

Kelsy Taylor (Trine): The New Albany graduate is a senior on the women’s basketball team. The 6-2 forward tallied 12 points, three rebounds, two steals and one blocked shot in the Thunder’s 85-36 victory at Saint Mary’s College on Saturday. She was 6 for 7 from the field in only 15 minutes of action. So far this season, Taylor is averaging 9.4 points, five rebounds and 17.4 minutes per game while shooting 59.8 percent from field and 71.4 percent from the free throw line. Taylor and Trine (12-2, 5-1) visited Albion on Wednesday night

