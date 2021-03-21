Kelsy Taylor (Trine): The New Albany graduate is a 6-2 junior forward on the women’s basketball team. In her recently-completed season, Taylor averaged 9.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 18.6 minutes while shooting 55.9 percent from the field and starting all 16 games for the Thunder (14-3), which lost 64-54 to Hope (Mich.) in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament championship game March 6.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Kelsy Taylor
-
-
- 1 min to read
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
A look at those lost in January, 2021
Online Poll
Do you support the Vatican's decision not to bless same-sex unions?
In response to a query asking if Catholic clergy have the authority to bless gay unions, the Vatican issued a statement declaring it won't bless same-sex unions because God "cannot bless sin." The Vatican, however, reaffirmed the welcoming and blessing of gay people.
You voted:
WAVE 3 News Weather
WCSI
Most Popular
Articles
- Big 4 Escape and Smash opens this weekend in Jeffersonville
- Nurse under investigation in COVID-19 patient's death in Clarksville nursing home
- Distillery 64 prepares to open in New Albany
- MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Jeffersonville native named Penn State head coach
- New Albany officer leaves lasting legacy in department, community
- BOYS' BASKETBALL: Schoen hopes to follow his father's lead
- Father Mike ministers to patients at Baptist Health Floyd
- Borden, Henryville high school graduation rates above state average in 2020
- New Albany council to consider opposition to school voucher bill
- Jeffersonville man charged with sexual assault against adult, child
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.