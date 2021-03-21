Kelsy Taylor head shot

Kelsy Taylor

Kelsy Taylor (Trine): The New Albany graduate is a 6-2 junior forward on the women’s basketball team. In her recently-completed season, Taylor averaged 9.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 18.6 minutes while shooting 55.9 percent from the field and starting all 16 games for the Thunder (14-3), which lost 64-54 to Hope (Mich.) in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament championship game March 6.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you