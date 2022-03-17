Kelsy Taylor head shot senior year

Kelsy Taylor

Kelsy Taylor (Trine): The New Albany graduate is a senior on the women’s basketball team. The 6-foot-2 forward tallied seven points, three rebounds and one blocked shot in the Thunder’s 57-52 loss to Hope (Mich.) in a NCAA Division III national semifinal Thursday night at Duquesne University’s UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh. She was 3 for 6 from the field and 1 for 2 from the free throw line in 15 minutes of action. Hope (31-1) advances to face Wis.-Whitewater (28-4) at 2 p.m. Saturday in the national championship game. Taylor averaged 8.4 points and 5.3 rebounds a game for Trine, which qualified for the Final Four for the first time and finished its season 28-4.

