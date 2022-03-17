Kelsy Taylor (Trine): The New Albany graduate is a senior on the women’s basketball team. The 6-foot-2 forward tallied seven points, three rebounds and one blocked shot in the Thunder’s 57-52 loss to Hope (Mich.) in a NCAA Division III national semifinal Thursday night at Duquesne University’s UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh. She was 3 for 6 from the field and 1 for 2 from the free throw line in 15 minutes of action. Hope (31-1) advances to face Wis.-Whitewater (28-4) at 2 p.m. Saturday in the national championship game. Taylor averaged 8.4 points and 5.3 rebounds a game for Trine, which qualified for the Final Four for the first time and finished its season 28-4.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Kelsy Taylor
Paradigm Pro Wrestling is donating all ticket sales for its tournament this Friday (March 18) to support Ukrainian relief efforts.
Ronald "Lynn" Peters, 76 years of age, passed away March 16, 2022. Lynn was born November 29, 1945 in New Albany, IN to the late Horace and Wilma Peters. He was an Army Veteran, and a retired Insurance Adjuster from Liberty Mutual Insurance. Lynn is survived by his wife Sharon; nephew, Tony …
Visitation for Norman K. Curts, 3-8 p.m. Friday, March 18, Market Street Chapel, Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes. Service, 11 a.m. Saturday, Grace Lutheran Church, with visitation at 10 a.m.
