Kelsy Taylor (Trine): The New Albany graduate, a 6-2 sophomore forward on the women’s basketball team, averaged 8.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for the Thunder, which went 23-6 and won its first two games in the NCAA Division III Tournament before it was canceled due to the coronavirus. Taylor, who had a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds) in Trine’s final game, shot 45.1 percent from the field and 70.1 percent from the free throw line.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Kelsy Taylor
- By JOSH COOK
Josh Cook
Sports Reporter
