Kendall Brown (IU Southeast): The Floyd Central graduate is a freshman on the softball team. Last week, Brown was named to the River States Conference first-team during the league’s tournament. So far this season, the outfielder is batting .348 with 10 doubles, one triple, four home runs and 31 RBIs while scoring 36 runs for the Grenadiers, who won the RSC regular-season title. She has a .400 on-base percentage and a .500 slugging percentage. She also has a .977 fielding percentage, making 42 putouts in 44 total chances. Brown batted .384 in conference play. Brown and the Grenadiers found out Tuesday that they will compete in the 2023 NAIA National Championship Opening Round in Baldwin City, Kan. from May 15-17. Third-seeded IUS (33-17) will face host Baker (Kan.) in the first game of the four-team playoff.
LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE: Kendall Brown
